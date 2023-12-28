Farmers stay away from procurement centres in Odisha's Sundargarh district

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Twelve days after paddy procurement kicked off in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district, the process has not yet been streamlined amid the slow arrival of paddy at the mandis from farmers for various reasons.

If sources are to be believed after a satellite survey detected anomalies about paddy cropping plots, sale tokens of several farmers have been withheld. Agriculture department sources said after fresh tabulation of the survey findings, tokens would be issued to those farmers.

Besides, farmers who have been issued tokens, are taking time for drying the produce that got wet due to untimely rains. Paddy procurement in Sundargarh had symbolically began on December 15 and it nearly took another week to open all 134 paddy procurement centres (PPCs).

Deputy registrar of cooperative societies (DRCS) said that until Tuesday night,76,479 quintals were procured against 2,034 sale tokens. He admitted the procurement process has been slow so far, adding at some PPCs, farmers are not turning up on scheduled dates for varied reasons.

The DRCS said after it was noticed that some PPCs are not able to lift targeted quantities of paddy, the authorities of respective LAMPCSs (large And multi-purpose cooperative societies) under instruction have been contacting farmers, adding in most cases farmers are seeking more time to ready and dry their crops. “In some cases, the untimely rain recently led to a rise in moisture content in standing paddy crops and after harvesting farmers are taking time to dry the produce,” he said adding, that farmers who have failed to turn up on scheduled dates can sell their paddy crops at their convenience within next one month.

He said so far no complaint has been received from any of the PPCs regarding farmers facing problems in paddy lifting and hoped the procurement would pick up pace in the next few days. The district administration has set a first phase target to procure about 18.94 lakh quintal paddy at the minimum support price (MSP) from 53,798 registered farmers through 134 PPCs including 47 main PPCs and 87 subsidiary PPCs.

The main PPCs include 44 LAMPCS, two regional marketing cooperative societies (RMCS) and one multi-purpose cooperative society (MPCS). Like last year, eight women SHGs would also be allowed to participate in the procurement process.

