Gangadhar Meher University’s Utilities Centre to open in January

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: While the much-awaited Utilities Centre at the Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) is now ready for use and awaiting inauguration, the varsity authorities are planning to open a millet counter and a dedicated post office there among other facilities.

The three-storey state-of-the-art utilities centre has been constructed at a cost of `4.35 crore. The Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) executed the work developed over an area of 594.750 sq mtr on the premises of the university. The construction of the building started in August 2021, after the demolition of an old building on the same land which was functioning as the office of the regional director (RD), Higher Education, adjacent to the varsity auditorium.

Deputy registrar of the varsity, UC Pati confirmed that the utilities complex is now ready for use and will be inaugurated in January 2024. “We have also planned to request the postal department to open a post office at the utilities centre. We believe it will be a useful facility for the students, mostly hostel inmates. This apart, in view of the recent initiatives to promote millet-based food, we have planned to run a counter for those products from one of the shop rooms. We will also select an SHG which will run the shop at the complex,” Pati informed.

The other facilities at the utilities centre include a bank, food court for the students, boys’ and girls’ common rooms, staff club, student recreation centre, two halls, alumni room, creche, ATM counters, and a small market, where the books and other required study material for students will be available. Moreover, an open-air gym has also come up near the centre.

A student leader of the varsity, Chuman Pradhan said, “We are happy with the facilities that will be accommodated inside the complex. Around 1,500 students stay in different hostels of the varsity. The students, especially the girls, can get all the requirements from within the campus even at odd hours.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SAMBALPUR: While the much-awaited Utilities Centre at the Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) is now ready for use and awaiting inauguration, the varsity authorities are planning to open a millet counter and a dedicated post office there among other facilities. The three-storey state-of-the-art utilities centre has been constructed at a cost of `4.35 crore. The Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) executed the work developed over an area of 594.750 sq mtr on the premises of the university. The construction of the building started in August 2021, after the demolition of an old building on the same land which was functioning as the office of the regional director (RD), Higher Education, adjacent to the varsity auditorium. Deputy registrar of the varsity, UC Pati confirmed that the utilities complex is now ready for use and will be inaugurated in January 2024. “We have also planned to request the postal department to open a post office at the utilities centre. We believe it will be a useful facility for the students, mostly hostel inmates. This apart, in view of the recent initiatives to promote millet-based food, we have planned to run a counter for those products from one of the shop rooms. We will also select an SHG which will run the shop at the complex,” Pati informed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The other facilities at the utilities centre include a bank, food court for the students, boys’ and girls’ common rooms, staff club, student recreation centre, two halls, alumni room, creche, ATM counters, and a small market, where the books and other required study material for students will be available. Moreover, an open-air gym has also come up near the centre. A student leader of the varsity, Chuman Pradhan said, “We are happy with the facilities that will be accommodated inside the complex. Around 1,500 students stay in different hostels of the varsity. The students, especially the girls, can get all the requirements from within the campus even at odd hours.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp