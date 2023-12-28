Home States Odisha

Investors propose apparel cluster on Bhubaneswar outskirts

An Industries department official said the proposed cluster will generate around 10,000 jobs and aid in the overall economic growth of the state.

Delhi NCR delegation with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Bhubaneswar.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of garment manufacturers and exporters from Delhi NCR has proposed the state government set up an apparel cluster on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. The delegation comprising seven prominent garment manufacturers and exporters recently met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and discussed the investment prospects in the garment segment in the state. The manufacturers and exporters from the Noida Garment Cluster also visited the Khurda industrial area and evinced interest to set up the apparel cluster on an area of around 100 acres.

An Industries department official said the proposed cluster will generate around 10,000 jobs and aid in the overall economic growth of the state. “The visit of the delegation was a follow-up to the continuing efforts of the state to increase outreach to prospective investors through a series of G2B meetings. The proposal is under scrutiny and a decision in this regard will be taken soon,” he said.

The delegation comprised Aman Peshawari from Meenu Creations, Rajat Kumar from Pooja International, Siddharth Agarwal from BL International, Anuj Goel from Sonu Exim, Suneet Kharbanda from Lakshita, Rohit Agarwal from Fine Lines, and Ishaan Mehta from Rainbow Fabart appreciated the new policy on apparel and technical textiles.

The state government unveiled the new policy during the Make-in-Odisha conclave to facilitate the establishment of new apparel industries and enable the expansion of the existing units, especially the ready-made garment units. The policy includes incentives like capital investment subsidy, employment cost subsidies and market development initiatives.

Recently, a mega investment proposal of Welspun Group was approved for an integrated textile and logistics facility at Choudwar. Welspun Living Ltd got the nod for setting up the facility at an investment of Rs 3,050 crore. It will create employment potential for over 20,000 people.

