It is important for women to be self-reliant: Odisha Governor Raghubar Das 

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Governor Raghubar Das during his visit to Jharsuguda district on Wednesday emphasised the pivotal role of women empowerment in strengthening the state and nation. Das arrived at the Jharsuguda Circuit House from Bargarh in the morning following which he visited an anganwadi centre at OSAP second battalion to take stock of the situation there.

Later during his interaction with the members of the women's self-help groups (WSHGs) at Durlaga panchayat, Das highlighted that it was important for women to become self-reliant. He further emphasised the importance of education and advocated for efforts towards drug de-addiction.

Recognising the transformative power of educated women, the Governor urged the WSHG members to focus on quality production and effective marketing strategies. He then interacted with the farmers at Talpatia High School to understand the challenges faced by them and further ensured they received benefits from the Central government schemes.

During his visit to the District Headquarters Hospital, he took stock of the various shortcomings in infrastructure facilities there. Later he went to the district mineral fund (DMF) hall and held a discussion with the collector Aboli Sunil Naravane about the upcoming projects.



