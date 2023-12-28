Odisha DIPRO official in Vigilance net for accepting bribe

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Vigilance on Wednesday caught a senior revenue assistant (SRA) of the District Information and Public Relation Office (DIPRO) red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe from a victim under SC/ST Atrocities Act, to facilitate the release of Rs 75,000 compensation amount in her favour.

The accused Subrat Kanungo, was also serving as the district welfare officer of Jajpur. Vigilance officials said Kanungo had demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant to release her compensation amount. The entire bribe money was seized from his possession.

A case under section 7 of the PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 was also registered against him. Simultaneous raids have been undertaken at two of Kanungo’s locations from a disproportionate assets angle, the anti-graft officials said.

