Odisha: Elephant injured during poaching attempt dies, another herd on rampage

BERHAMPUR: In a tragic incident in Berhampur, a wounded elephant, believed to have been shot by a poacher, died on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment in the Ranpur forest range of Nayagarh district. The tusker, with leg injuries suspected to be caused by a bullet, had been under the care of a dedicated veterinary team from Nandankanan Zoological Park. Despite tranquilisation and surgical intervention, the elephant’s condition did not improve, and it was unable to stand.

Efforts to lift the animal with a JCB machine proved futile, and it stopped eating in the last two days. The local villagers, who initially found the injured elephant near Kanchanpur, alleged medical negligence by the Forest department, claiming that immediate action was not taken to cure the elephant upon discovery.

While no official was available for comment, sources in the Forest Department denied the allegations and said an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a herd of 13 elephants from Ganjam forests has wreaked havoc in Odagaon, destroying over 30 acres of crops in the last fortnight. Forest officials have promised financial aid to affected farmers, but locals argue that the compensation is inadequate, considering the substantial expenses incurred by farmers this year.

A farmer Harikrushna Devata said Rs 20,000 per acre of paddy and Rs 25,000 for pulses is too meagre. “The farmers spent at least Rs 65,000 per acre due to high labour charges and pump charges for irrigation. The compensation amount should at least be doubled,” he said.

The villagers have urged the authorities to take measures to chase away the herd. Odagaon forest officer Nikhilesh Mallik said a survey has been taken up by the department and so far 150 farmers have been identified to have been affected. After completion of the survey, the affected people would get compensation within a month, he stated.

