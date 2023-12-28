Home States Odisha

Odisha farmer invited to Bharatia Vigyan Sammelan in Gujarat

Baral was invited to display his vegetable deseeding machine which he invented in 2019 for which he has been awarded by the state government.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Winner of Krishi Karman Award Dillip Kumar Baral, a farmer from Puri district,  participated in the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan held at Science City of Gujarat from December 21 to 24 on the invitation of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Baral was invited to display his vegetable deseeding machine which he invented in 2019 for which he has been awarded by the state government. The machine was specially designed by Baral to extract seeds from tomato and brinjal. 

The machine, operated by one HP electric motor can extract pulp mixed seeds from the two vegetables. Baral said he received some proposals from farmers and agricultural scientists from different states for procurement of the machine.

