Odisha government restructures OAMS and OHMS cadres

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant step aimed at attracting and retaining quality ayurvedic and homoeopathic doctors in the delivery of health services, the state government has restructured Odisha Ayurvedic Medical Service (OAMS) and Odisha Homeopathic Medical Service (OHMS) cadres with corresponding pay revision.

As per the revised structure, the total strength has increased to 728 with 462 posts at the base level in OAMS cadre and 630 with 399 posts at the base level in OHMS cadre. In a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare department, there would be 228 posts at the first promotional hierarchy in the pay matrix of level-12 under ORSP Rules for the OAMS cadre.

This apart, 35 posts will be kept for the second promotional hierarchy in the pay matrix of Level-12. The number of deputy directors in the pay level 13 would be enhanced to two. The fourth promotional hierarchy in the cadre would be the post of joint director in the pay level - 14.

The revised cadre includes, one joint director, two deputy directors, 35 DAMO/dy superintendent/CMO, 228 senior ayurvedic medical officers (AMOs) and 462 AMOs. Similarly, there would be 196 posts at the first promotional hierarchy in the pay matrix of level-12 under ORSP Rules in the OHMS cadre. The number of the posts of deputy director in the pay level-13 has been enhanced to two for opening more promotional opportunities in the cadre.

The forth promotional hierarchy in the cadre would be the post of joint director in the pay level-14. The revised cadre included, one joint director, two deputy directors, 32 DHMO /dy superintendents /CMO, 196 senior homeopathic medical officers (HMOs) and 399 HMOs.

