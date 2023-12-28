Home States Odisha

Odisha Judicial Service results out, Sushrita Mishra tops in 1st attempt

Sushrita Mishra of Bhubaneswar topped the examination while Nilisha Pattnayak was second and Ananya Mishra bagged the third position.

Sushrita Mishra. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR: Women grabbed the majority of positions in Odisha Judicial Service Examination-2022, the results of which were published by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Wednesday. 

Sushrita Mishra of Bhubaneswar topped the examination while Nilisha Pattnayak was second and Ananya Mishra bagged the third position. Sushrita, a final-year LLM student at University Law College in Bhubaneswar, secured the first position in her first attempt.

“I am currently in the last year of my LLM and I started my preparations for the OJS examination eight months back. My preparation strategy was focused on improving my understanding of legal issues, skill, quality and speed of my writing for the subjective questions in the main examination,” said Sushrita. Keeping herself up-to-date with legal updates, news and the bare acts, the 25-year-old student. “For the prelims and mains, I revised MCQ and subjective questions from the last 10 years,” she said. 

This was the first attempt for Nilisha too. A resident of Balasore, she completed her LLM degree from SOA University this year. “For my preparations, I paid equal importance to the prelims, mains and interview. There wasn’t one particular subject that I paid attention to. The prelims had 10 to 11 subjects and mains had one compulsory and three optional subjects,” she said. 

As many as 55 candidates cleared the viva voce test that was conducted by OPSC from December 18 to December 22. Of those who cleared the examination, 39 are women and of them, eight are in the top 10 of the merit list published by the commission.

The commission published an advertisement for filling up 57 posts of civil judges including 18 reserved for female candidates on February 7, 2023. As many as 994 candidates including 562 females had qualified the preliminary written examination which was conducted on May 21, 2023. A total of 101 candidates had qualified for the main written examinations which were held from September 3 to September 7. All the 101 candidates had appeared in the final viva voce test of whom 55 qualified. Last year too, the top spot of the OJS examination 2021 was bagged by a girl, Adyasha Mishra. 

