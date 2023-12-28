Home States Odisha

Odisha: Koraput administration sends official team to mandis to take stock of situation 

The administration had targeted to procure 21 lakh quintal paddy for the ensuing kharif season of which only 82,400 quintal has been purchased so far.

Published: 28th December 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 09:00 AM

Representational Image: Farmers drying their paddy under the sun for procurement | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Koraput administration on Wednesday sent a special official team to the mandis at Jeypore, Borrigumma and Kotpad blocks to inspect the kharif paddy procurement process after getting information of the stand-off between farmers and millers over the fair average quality (FAQ) of grains.

The administration had targeted to procure 21 lakh quintal paddy for the ensuing kharif season of which only 82,400 quintal has been purchased so far. The procurement process has been going on at a snail’s pace as the millers have reportedly been demanding an extra 4 kg per quintal paddy alleging the quality of grains is poor. On the other hand, farmers have agreed to part with only an extra 2 kg paddy per quintal claiming the quality is good enough. 

On Tuesday, a self-help group of Hadia panchayat in Jeypore block was unable to procure the scheduled paddy stock owing to the said dispute. After receiving complaints from the farmers, the district administration sent a special official team to inspect the mandis at the three blocks and take stock of the situation. 

District civil supplies officer PK Panda said the administration is taking necessary steps to ensure all mandis become fully operational within the next two to three days. Official sources, meanwhile, said around 85 of the total 92 registered millers have till now given their agreement to the Civil Supplies department to lift the paddy from the mandis for further custom milling as per norms. 

On the other hand, while farmers are still struggling to sell their kharif stock, authorities of Upper Kolab Irrigation Project have declared to begin supply of irrigation water in Jeypore region from January 1 for the upcoming rabi season. This leaves the farmers in a tight spot as they claim they don’t have the money to go for further farming activities.

