Opposition ruckus over alleged Baliyatra irregularities mars CMC council meeting

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack Municipal Corporation’s 20th council meeting witnessed some uproarious scenes on Wednesday as corporators of the Opposition Congress and BJP created a ruckus demanding a discussion on alleged irregularities in the conduct of Baliyatra.

As per the agenda, while the civic body authorities at the outset started discussions on problems inwards, some Opposition corporators questioned Mayor Subash Singh and CMC commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan over alleged irregularities and corruption in the conduct of the fair. The corporators demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities and displayed placards. When Singh tried to intervene, they created a ruckus.

Later, the corporators of the ruling BJD and opposition Congress and BJP engaged in arguments following which the mayor and the commissioner left the meeting at 11.45 am. However, amid the pandemonium, the meeting was held for one-and-a-half hours during which some vital resolutions including proposals of all standing committees of the civic body were passed.

“Apart from approving the service period of two retired employees of CMC including an amin and a coordinator extended by the Housing and Urban Development department we passed a special resolution for the engagement of 10 junior engineers on a contractual basis for expediting development projects,” said Singh.

The Opposition corporators said since the ruling BJD has an absolute majority, their voice against irregularities and corruption was suppressed at the council meeting. “Passing resolutions after leaving the council meeting is an autocracy,” they rued.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: Cuttack Municipal Corporation’s 20th council meeting witnessed some uproarious scenes on Wednesday as corporators of the Opposition Congress and BJP created a ruckus demanding a discussion on alleged irregularities in the conduct of Baliyatra. As per the agenda, while the civic body authorities at the outset started discussions on problems inwards, some Opposition corporators questioned Mayor Subash Singh and CMC commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan over alleged irregularities and corruption in the conduct of the fair. The corporators demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities and displayed placards. When Singh tried to intervene, they created a ruckus. Later, the corporators of the ruling BJD and opposition Congress and BJP engaged in arguments following which the mayor and the commissioner left the meeting at 11.45 am. However, amid the pandemonium, the meeting was held for one-and-a-half hours during which some vital resolutions including proposals of all standing committees of the civic body were passed. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Apart from approving the service period of two retired employees of CMC including an amin and a coordinator extended by the Housing and Urban Development department we passed a special resolution for the engagement of 10 junior engineers on a contractual basis for expediting development projects,” said Singh. The Opposition corporators said since the ruling BJD has an absolute majority, their voice against irregularities and corruption was suppressed at the council meeting. “Passing resolutions after leaving the council meeting is an autocracy,” they rued. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp