OSDMA sets up gender and inclusion cell

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) has set up a gender and inclusion cell to implement gender transformative strategies aimed at fortifying disaster risk resilience.

Managing director of OSDMA Gyana Das on Wednesday unveiled a roadmap for the transformative initiative. The roadmap, a collaborative effort between OSDMA and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), incorporates valuable contributions from various organisations, individuals, and agencies.

Describing the groundbreaking nature of integrating gender transformative approaches, Das said, the new initiative is set to redefine existing practices to strengthen disaster risk resilience on a global scale.

The strategic document, titled ‘Roadmap for Gender and Inclusion Cell: Strategising a Gender Transformative Approach in Disaster Risk Resilience,’ delineates five primary focus areas - programme review and alignment, capacity building, community resilience, knowledge and data management, and multi-stakeholder engagement and coordination. The roadmap will be a guiding document for stakeholders across government departments, civil society organisations, and individual contributors involved in disaster management.

