Trafficking: Two minor girls rescued from Cuttack railway station, two agents held

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Two minor girls, missing from Rangiagada under Paradip Model police limits, were rescued from Cuttack railway station on Tuesday night by their families. Paradip police detained two women for allegedly luring the minors with job offers in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The suspects are siblings.

On Monday, girls aged between 15 and 17 years went missing from Rangiagada and Musadiha villages. Despite a frantic search, they remained untraceable. However, some acquaintances spotted the girls boarding a train at Rangiagada station in Paradip and informed the families. Suspecting that they might have gone to Cuttack, the family members rushed to Cuttack railway station and found them in the company of the two women, waiting to board a train to Bangalore, the complaint filed by one of the girls’ parents stated.

Both the girls were rescued by their families and other villagers. The girls said they were lured by the women with job offer in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Police said, the two suspects Kanchan Sarkar and Chandana Sarkar of Chandini village used to target young girls promising them jobs. Possibility of a trafficking racket is not ruled out.

IIC of Paradip police station, Suchitra Birya Das said, after receiving allegations, the police registered a case. The accused have been arrested and produced before a court.

