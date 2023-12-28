VK Pandian’s veiled charge at Pradhan on BJP turf

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR / BHADRAK: In a veiled charge at Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, 5T chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian on Wednesday alleged the senior BJP leader forgot the promises he made to people of Dhamnagar Assembly constituency after the by-poll in which BJP candidate Surjyabanshi Suraj had emerged victorious.

Referring to Pradhan as a BJP leader at a public meeting at Asurali, the 5T chairman said the by-poll to Dhamnagar was held 11 months back. “The leader who spearheaded the campaign for the BJP candidate visited the constituency five times and made hundreds of promises. But after the BJP candidate won the by-poll, he has become invisible to people of the constituency”, he added.

Pandian said after the by-election, the BJP leader must have come to Odisha at least 100 times from New Delhi, yet he has completely forgotten Dhamnagar. He wondered what happened to the promises made by the leader to change the face of Dhamnagar. The BJP candidate may have won the by-poll but the leader has lost the confidence of the people of the constituency, he added.

The 5T chairman said many people had advised him against visiting Dhamnagar which is represented by a BJP legislator but the chief minister directed him to take all measures for the development of the constituency. The chief minister’s approach to politics is through service to people, he said adding, his aim, too, is to serve the people.

The 5T chairman said after his last visit to Dhamnagar on June 12, the state government sanctioned Rs 100 crore for executing different development projects. He also addressed a meeting from Nehru Stadium at Bhadrak and targeted the Opposition political parties.

Pandian said he collected public grievances in June and many problems have since been resolved in the last five months. During the period, Rs 250 crore has been sanctioned by the state government for different development work in the area, he added. The 5T chairman said Rs 100 crore has been allocated for Bhadrak ring road while another `40 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a road to Bhadra Kali temple.

