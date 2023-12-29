BJD leader Pandian targets Pradhan again, questions his role in region’s development

By Express News Service

ANGUL: 5T chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Angul and questioned him on development works initiated by him in the region.

Addressing a public meeting at Gadasantri, the 5T chairman compared the development work undertaken by other political leaders from the state who were union ministers and Pradhan. While all others contributed to the development of Odisha, Pradhan’s contribution has been nothing, he said.

“What has Pradhan, Angul’s son of the soil, done for the district? When Biju Patnaik was the union minister, he initiated the HAL at Sunabeda and the Paradip port. When Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was a union minister, he initiated the proposal for setting up the IOCL refinery at Paradip. While Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu and former Union minister Jual Oram established Ekalavya schools in their respective areas, three central schools were established in Ganjam when Chandrasekhar Sahu was a union minister of state,” he added.

Pandian further said former union minister KP Singhdeo took steps for setting up the IIMC at Dhenkanal but no such development work has been done by Pradhan. “He got the maximum opportunity after the formation of the separate Utkal Pradesh and is an influential minister at the Centre for so many years. But what is his contribution to the area?” he asked.

The 5T chairman asked three questions to Pradhan. “When I was the Ganjam collector, three central schools were set up in the district due to the efforts of the chief minister who was then a union minister. But why has Pradhan failed to set up even a single central school in his area though he is the union education minister?”

Similarly, he sought to know why Pradhan has not opened skill development centres in all the blocks of Angul and Dhenkanal. His third question was on the delay in the expansion and repair of National Highway 55 connecting Cuttack to Sambalpur. While the highway has turned into a death trap, work on it is underway for the last eight years, he said. Pandian also addressed a public meeting at Khamar and similarly targeted Pradhan. On that day, he reviewed various development works in Angul and Dhenkanal districts.

