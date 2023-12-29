Cops hurt in assault by criminal’s kin in Odisha

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Family members of a dreaded criminal attacked and injured four members of a police team that had gone to his house in Nuagaon village to arrest him on Thursday. According to the complaint filed by ASI of Abhyachandpur police Puspalata Ray, two of the four injured cops were hospitalised after coming under attack from the kin of criminal Sujit Nayak (29).

Sources said that involved in several criminal cases, Sujit was on the run for the last several months. Police received a tip-off about Sujit’s presence at his home in Nuagaon. A team led by ASI Ray rushed to the village and conducted a raid on his house. On seeing the cops, the criminal tried to escape but was nabbed.

However, his family members including his wife Sujata Nayak surrounded the police personnel and assaulted them with blows and kicks. They also bit the hands of constable Manoj Das and havildar Babula Adhikari. However, the cops managed to bring Sujit to Abhyachandpur police station. Abhyachandpur IIC Rajkishore Behera said police arrested Sujit, his wife Sujata and one Krushan Chandra Sahoo and produced them in court.

