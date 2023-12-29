Father-son duo among three hurt in acid attack in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI: Three persons including a father-son duo suffered severe burns in an acid attack carried out by a murder convict at Phulbani town in Kandhamal district on Thursday. Victims Suraj Mohanty (24), his father Chandra Mohanty (55) and friend Rakesh Mishra (23) have been hospitalised and their condition is critical. The accused, Pramod Sahu (53), has also suffered injuries after being assaulted by locals. All the victims and the accused are residents of Phulbani Sahi within Town police limits.

Police said in the afternoon, Suraj and Rakesh were sitting on a two-wheeler near Sasi Paan Chowk. All of a sudden, Pramod arrived on the spot and attacked the duo with acid which he had brought in a container. After being informed about the incident, Chandra rushed to the spot. However, he too was attacked with acid by the accused.

On hearing the screams of the injured trio, some locals reached the spot, overpowered Pramod and gave him a sound thrashing. The accused sustained grievous injuries in the assault.Subsequently, police arrived on the spot and rushed the injured victims and Pramod to the district headquarters hospital (DHH). Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Suprasana Mallick said the accused was convicted in a murder case and released from jail recently after serving his term.

The exact reason behind the acid attack is yet to be ascertained but it is suspected that the incident might be a fallout of old enmity. According to locals, the accused was reportedly selling contraband to youths and Suraj opposed it. Hence, Pramod attacked Suraj in retaliation.

The SDPO said, “Police are yet to record the statements of the victims as they are not in a condition to speak. The accused is also in a critical condition. Further investigation is underway.”Meanwhile, doctors at the DHH are planning to shift the acid attack victims to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur as they have suffered major burn injuries.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BERHAMPUR/PHULBANI: Three persons including a father-son duo suffered severe burns in an acid attack carried out by a murder convict at Phulbani town in Kandhamal district on Thursday. Victims Suraj Mohanty (24), his father Chandra Mohanty (55) and friend Rakesh Mishra (23) have been hospitalised and their condition is critical. The accused, Pramod Sahu (53), has also suffered injuries after being assaulted by locals. All the victims and the accused are residents of Phulbani Sahi within Town police limits. Police said in the afternoon, Suraj and Rakesh were sitting on a two-wheeler near Sasi Paan Chowk. All of a sudden, Pramod arrived on the spot and attacked the duo with acid which he had brought in a container. After being informed about the incident, Chandra rushed to the spot. However, he too was attacked with acid by the accused. On hearing the screams of the injured trio, some locals reached the spot, overpowered Pramod and gave him a sound thrashing. The accused sustained grievous injuries in the assault.Subsequently, police arrived on the spot and rushed the injured victims and Pramod to the district headquarters hospital (DHH). Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Suprasana Mallick said the accused was convicted in a murder case and released from jail recently after serving his term.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The exact reason behind the acid attack is yet to be ascertained but it is suspected that the incident might be a fallout of old enmity. According to locals, the accused was reportedly selling contraband to youths and Suraj opposed it. Hence, Pramod attacked Suraj in retaliation. The SDPO said, “Police are yet to record the statements of the victims as they are not in a condition to speak. The accused is also in a critical condition. Further investigation is underway.”Meanwhile, doctors at the DHH are planning to shift the acid attack victims to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur as they have suffered major burn injuries. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp