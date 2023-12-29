Governor’s secretariat seeks three advisors from Odisha govt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Governor’s secretariat has urged the state government to appoint one chief advisor and two advisors to monitor various matters. With a list of three names, the Governor’s principal secretary Saswat Mishra has requested the chief secretary to issue the necessary notification at the earliest.

Governor Raghubar Das has expressed his desire to appoint retired IAS officer Santosh Kumar Satpathy as chief advisor (tribal and general matters), academician and ex-vice-chancellor of Kolhan University, Jharkhand Prof Shukla Mahanty as advisor (academic matters) and scribe Subrat Kumar Mohanty as advisor (media and IT matters). While the remuneration of the chief advisor has been fixed at Rs 75,000 per month, the advisors would get Rs 50,000 per month each.

After assuming office, Das has been touring several districts to meet common people including farmers, women members of SHGs, sarpanchs, anganwadi, ASHA and health workers to hear their grievances. He recently wrote to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking redressal of grievances of people in Angul and Dhenkanal districts.

