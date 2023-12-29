Home States Odisha

Highway robbers’ gang busted, five held in Cuttack

During investigation, the gang was busted and it came to the fore that the members were involved in several chain snatching cases in different parts of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Published: 29th December 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 10:36 AM

The articles seized from the accused (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Sadar police on Thursday busted a highway robbers’ gang with the arrest of five of its members including a juvenile. Additional DCP Anil Mishra said four gold chains, one gold necklace, five mobile phones and a pulsar bike were seized from the possession of the accused.

Mishra said one Anusaya Mohanty of Bhakarsahi within Balipatana police limits in Khurda had filed an FIR alleging that on December 21, she was on her way to the SCB Medical College and Hospital with her husband in a scooty when two unknown miscreants snatched her gold chain with a locket at Phulnakhara bridge and fled towards Cuttack side.

During the investigation, the gang was busted and it came to the fore that the members were involved in several chain-snatching cases in different parts of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. Police identified the accused as Subhransu Parida alias Jubula of Kalukalapada in Bentakar, Aniket Balabantaray alias Chinu and Goodness Nayak alias Gudu of Nayapalli, Sagar Pun alias Gulu of Salia Sahi in Maitri Vihar area, and the juvenile.

Youth held for illegal possession of firearms

A 19-year-old youth was arrested on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the illegal possession of firearms. Sadar police identified the accused as Arupananda Jena alias Dadhibaman alias Dadhi of Nayapalli Behera Sahi in Bhubaneswar.

One magazine loaded with three rounds of 7.65 mm KF live ammunition, two mobile phones and a Baleno car were seized from him. Additional DCP Anil Mishra said a team of Sadar police was conducting a raid at Gopalpur on Wednesday night when they intercepted Jena’s car coming at high speed from the Bhubaneswar side.

During the raid, police found the magazine loaded with live ammunition from Dadhi’s pant pocket. On being questioned, the accused was unable to produce any licence or authorisation for possessing the live ammunition. Later, he confessed of being indulged in selling arms and ammunition to different people illegally.

