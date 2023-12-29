House surgeon attacked by patient’s kin in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A house surgeon of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital suffered critical injuries after he came under attack from the relatives of a patient here on Thursday. The incident came in for strong criticism by the house surgeons who resorted to agitation by stopping work and blocking the main gate of the hospital. They also restricted the entry of ambulances into the hospital. There were reports of minor fracas between the agitators and the public.

Balangir collector Chanchal Rana and SP Rishikesh Khilari rushed to the hospital and discussed the matter with the doctors. They also met the injured doctor who is undergoing treatment in the ICU. His condition is stated to be stable.

Police sources said the doctor who was on duty in the gynaecology ward of the hospital was checking a woman patient when her husband and relatives got into an argument with the former over some medical matters. Later, when the doctor was on his way to the college, the husband and other relatives attacked him. The doctor suffered a head injury in the brutal assault and was rushed to the hospital.

After the news broke, the house surgeon stopped work and blocked the main gate of the hospital demanding immediate action. Talking to media persons, SP Khilari said a special team has already formed to nab those who attacked the house surgeon. The collector said necessary steps would be initiated to provide security to the doctors. The administration will solve all the issues related to this, he asserted.

