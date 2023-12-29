IIT-Bhubaneswar sets up new centre for AI research

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Bhubaneswar) has established a new AI and HPC Research Centre (AHRC) to conduct interdisciplinary and collaborative research in the fields of AI and high-performance computing (HPC).

While the director of IIT-Bhubaneswar Prof Shreepad Karmalkar will serve as the chairman of the AHRD board, Prof Ashwini Kumar Nanda of the institute will lead AHRC activities as its founding center-director.

“This one-of-a-kind national research centre hosted by IIT-Bhubaneswar will provide a global platform to the researchers from the state and across India for leading-edge research and innovation in the field of artificial intelligence and high-performing computing, which is the need of the hour,” said Prof Shreepad.

At the centre, researchers from various fields of engineering, computer science, medicine, agriculture, basic sciences, finance, economics and other areas will work together to find integrated and comprehensive solutions to problems faced by industry and society.

In addition to establishing research collaborations with over a dozen US universities and industrial laboratories, AHRC will also collaborate with national institutions such as AIIMS and other IITs, as well as universities in Odisha and the state government.AHRC scientists are working on developing AI tools for the diagnosis of several diseases.

