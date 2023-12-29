New Congress in-charge to discuss poll strategy during visit to Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Newly-appointed Odisha in-charge of Congress Ajoy Kumar will visit the state on January 6 to discuss strategy for 2024 elections with party leaders including seat-sharing arrangements with INDIA bloc constituents.

President of OPCC Sarat Pattanayak met Kumar at Nagpur on Thursday and discussed the political situation in the state. He said Kumar will meet senior leaders and district presidents. The route chart of the Nyaya Yatra to be undertaken by former president Rahul Gandhi in Odisha will also be finalised during his visit.

Pattanayak was at Nagpur to attend the 139th foundation day of the party. He said the focus during the next three months will be to bolster the chances of the party in the Lok Sabha as well as Assembly elections in the state. Sources said some senior leaders will also be inducted into the Congress during Kumar’s visit to the state.

The OPCC president will return to Odisha on Friday. He will have informal discussions with INDIA constituents of the state before announcing the date for seat-sharing talks. A committee of senior Congress leaders will also be set up to take up the seat-sharing talks with mainly Left parties and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

