Home States Odisha

New Congress in-charge to discuss poll strategy during visit to Odisha

The OPCC president will return to Odisha on Friday. He will have informal discussions with INDIA constituents of the state before announcing the date for seat sharing talks.

Published: 29th December 2023 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2023 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jharkhand Congress President Ajoy Kumar

Newly-appointed Odisha in-charge of Congress Ajoy Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Newly-appointed Odisha in-charge of Congress Ajoy Kumar will visit the state on January 6 to discuss strategy for 2024 elections with party leaders including seat-sharing arrangements with INDIA bloc constituents.

President of OPCC Sarat Pattanayak met Kumar at Nagpur on Thursday and discussed the political situation in the state. He said Kumar will meet senior leaders and district presidents. The route chart of the Nyaya Yatra to be undertaken by former president Rahul Gandhi in Odisha will also be finalised during his visit.

Pattanayak was at Nagpur to attend the 139th foundation day of the party. He said the focus during the next three months will be to bolster the chances of the party in the Lok Sabha as well as Assembly elections in the state. Sources said some senior leaders will also be inducted into the Congress during Kumar’s visit to the state.

The OPCC president will return to Odisha on Friday. He will have informal discussions with INDIA constituents of the state before announcing the date for seat-sharing talks. A committee of senior Congress leaders will also be set up to take up the seat-sharing talks with mainly Left parties and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajoy Kumar Odisha in-charge of Congress 2024 elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp