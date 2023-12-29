One drowns, four missing as boat capsizes in Koraput's Patali river

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/JEYPORE: One person reportedly drowned and at least four others including three minor girls went missing after a country boat capsized in Patali river under Nandapur block of Koraput district on Wednesday night.

“The five persons who were travelling in the boat have been identified as Lal Mani Sisa (50), Sasirekha Arlab (35), Nabina Arlab (14), Puspanjali Arlab (5) and Kranti Sisa (8). They belonged to Tansing village within Padwa police limits. While the body of Lal Mani has been recovered, four others are still missing,” said Koraput SP Abinav Sonkar.

The five reportedly had gone to attend a function in Badel village and the boat capsized when they were returning. Odisha Fire and Emergency Service and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel launched a search operation on Thursday.

Police sources said the body of Lal Mani was fished out but the others were still untraceable. Sources said the country boat could have possibly capsized after developing a snag. The search operation was called off in the evening and will resume on Friday morning said a fire officer.

