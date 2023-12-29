Orissa High Court bail section to go paperless from January 1

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday issued a standing order that sections dealing with bail applications will function in paperless mode from January 1. Registrar (judicial) Suman Kumar Mishra said the cases filed with effect from January 1 will be first given diary numbers and then scrutinised by the stamp reporters. Only if a case is found free of defects, it shall be registered by the filing section and a valid case number (different from diary number) will be given.

Applications till now were registered in the filing section and listing section before being subjected to scrutiny in the stamp reporting and respective judicial sections. With the paperless mode, the registrar (judicial) said, “If a case is found defective, the defect will be notified in the court’s website and the record will be retained in a separate section namely, Computer Filing (Defect Branch) and will wait for the removal of defects by the concerned lawyer or the party-in-person till one month from the date of filing.”

“Defects may be removed before the additional deputy registrar(s) and assistant registrar(s). If the defects in a case are removed within one month, the case will be registered by the filing section and a valid case number will be given. If the defects in a case are not removed within one month, the case will be dismissed by the officers authorised in that behalf,” the December 27 standing order said.

“Timelines are fixed for each stage from filing till listing so that the lawyers and litigants do not face harassment for delay at any stage,” the registrar (judicial) said. According to the order, the cases filed on a day shall be scrutinised by the stamp reporting section and sent to the filing section for registration by the succeeding working day. The defect-free cases shall be registered and sent to respective judicial sections by the succeeding working day following stamp reporting.

The defects shall be notified in the court’s website and SMS alerts may be sent to the filing lawyers or parties in person by the day following stamp reporting. After the removal of defects, the cases shall be registered and sent to the respective judicial sections by the succeeding working day. The fresh registered cases received by the judicial sections shall be sent to the list section on the day the cases are received from the filing section, the order said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday issued a standing order that sections dealing with bail applications will function in paperless mode from January 1. Registrar (judicial) Suman Kumar Mishra said the cases filed with effect from January 1 will be first given diary numbers and then scrutinised by the stamp reporters. Only if a case is found free of defects, it shall be registered by the filing section and a valid case number (different from diary number) will be given. Applications till now were registered in the filing section and listing section before being subjected to scrutiny in the stamp reporting and respective judicial sections. With the paperless mode, the registrar (judicial) said, “If a case is found defective, the defect will be notified in the court’s website and the record will be retained in a separate section namely, Computer Filing (Defect Branch) and will wait for the removal of defects by the concerned lawyer or the party-in-person till one month from the date of filing.” “Defects may be removed before the additional deputy registrar(s) and assistant registrar(s). If the defects in a case are removed within one month, the case will be registered by the filing section and a valid case number will be given. If the defects in a case are not removed within one month, the case will be dismissed by the officers authorised in that behalf,” the December 27 standing order said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Timelines are fixed for each stage from filing till listing so that the lawyers and litigants do not face harassment for delay at any stage,” the registrar (judicial) said. According to the order, the cases filed on a day shall be scrutinised by the stamp reporting section and sent to the filing section for registration by the succeeding working day. The defect-free cases shall be registered and sent to respective judicial sections by the succeeding working day following stamp reporting. The defects shall be notified in the court’s website and SMS alerts may be sent to the filing lawyers or parties in person by the day following stamp reporting. After the removal of defects, the cases shall be registered and sent to the respective judicial sections by the succeeding working day. The fresh registered cases received by the judicial sections shall be sent to the list section on the day the cases are received from the filing section, the order said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp