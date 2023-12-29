Seven-member gang held for bomb attack in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Nimakhandi police in Berhampur, on Thursday, apprehended a seven-member gang involved in a violent assault using country bombs and swords.

Berhampur SP, Sarvana Vivek M, revealed that the incident occurred on the night of December 26 when Babula Sahu (42) was targeted by the accused Alok Sahu and two others. The assailants, harbouring intentions allegedly to kill Babula, hurled two bombs and attacked him with a sword, injuring him seriously.

Babula was initially taken to MKCG MCH and later transferred to Bhubaneswar AMRI Hospital for further treatment. During investigations, it came to the fore that the incident was a fallout between the accused gang and the victim.

According to police, Alok to kill Babula and his brother Bulu, strategically waited with his three associates. When the siblings arrived on a bike, the accused and his associates launched an attack by throwing two hand bombs causing severe injuries to Babula, while Bulu managed to escape. The gang then assaulted the injured Babula on the ground with a sword, leaving him bleeding profusely from the head, legs, and hands. As the gang was contemplating killing Babula, Bulu who fled the spot returned with villagers, forcing the attackers to flee, police added.

The family complained, leading to the arrest of seven persons - K. Suresh Das (20), N. Kiran Kumar (26), Radhamadhaba Sahu (66), Baishnaba Sahu (59), Ajit Sahu (26), B. Basu Reddy (46), and Bidya Das (42). Police seized weapons, including swords, remnants of exploded bombs, and 2 kg of gunpowder. Search for the prime accused, Alok, and others is on, added the SP

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BERHAMPUR: Nimakhandi police in Berhampur, on Thursday, apprehended a seven-member gang involved in a violent assault using country bombs and swords. Berhampur SP, Sarvana Vivek M, revealed that the incident occurred on the night of December 26 when Babula Sahu (42) was targeted by the accused Alok Sahu and two others. The assailants, harbouring intentions allegedly to kill Babula, hurled two bombs and attacked him with a sword, injuring him seriously. Babula was initially taken to MKCG MCH and later transferred to Bhubaneswar AMRI Hospital for further treatment. During investigations, it came to the fore that the incident was a fallout between the accused gang and the victim.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to police, Alok to kill Babula and his brother Bulu, strategically waited with his three associates. When the siblings arrived on a bike, the accused and his associates launched an attack by throwing two hand bombs causing severe injuries to Babula, while Bulu managed to escape. The gang then assaulted the injured Babula on the ground with a sword, leaving him bleeding profusely from the head, legs, and hands. As the gang was contemplating killing Babula, Bulu who fled the spot returned with villagers, forcing the attackers to flee, police added. The family complained, leading to the arrest of seven persons - K. Suresh Das (20), N. Kiran Kumar (26), Radhamadhaba Sahu (66), Baishnaba Sahu (59), Ajit Sahu (26), B. Basu Reddy (46), and Bidya Das (42). Police seized weapons, including swords, remnants of exploded bombs, and 2 kg of gunpowder. Search for the prime accused, Alok, and others is on, added the SP Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp