Three new Covid cases detected in Odisha, variant data likely next week

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the active tally to eight in a week.Although it is suspected the new sub-variant JN.1 could be fuelling the caseload here like other states, the variant of interest is yet to be detected in Odisha. Health department sources said the fresh cases were diagnosed among 690 samples sent for tests from different districts. They had mild symptoms and are undergoing treatment in home isolation.

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said the number of new cases is rising as the state has intensified surveillance following an uptick in Covid cases in other states. There is no disease severity among any of the patients and they are recovering fast, he said. The health authorities, however, said testing will be stepped up further keeping in view the congregations for zero night and New Year celebrations. Districts have been asked to conduct Covid tests of all symptomatic cases coming to public hospitals.

“We are now conducting around 60 per cent RTPCR tests and the numbers will increase in coming days. As per the statistics, 92 per cent of patients are in home isolation in other states and only those with comorbidities have been admitted to hospitals. Accordingly, we have advised our elderly and comorbid people to be vigilant and take preventive safety measures,” Dr Mishra said. Health experts said JN.1 may be a mild variant, but it spreads rapidly.

“Since hospitalisations are going up in several countries, we can not say that the cases will not go up further. We have to be careful and should not drop guard. It may not lead to a wave and cause disease severity, but we have to remain prepared for any eventualities,” said director of health services Dr Bijay Mohapatra. Meanwhile, the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) has begun the process for genome sequencing of the first five Covid positive samples. The ICMR lab sources said the result is expected by next week.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Three new cases of Covid-19 were detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the active tally to eight in a week.Although it is suspected the new sub-variant JN.1 could be fuelling the caseload here like other states, the variant of interest is yet to be detected in Odisha. Health department sources said the fresh cases were diagnosed among 690 samples sent for tests from different districts. They had mild symptoms and are undergoing treatment in home isolation. Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said the number of new cases is rising as the state has intensified surveillance following an uptick in Covid cases in other states. There is no disease severity among any of the patients and they are recovering fast, he said. The health authorities, however, said testing will be stepped up further keeping in view the congregations for zero night and New Year celebrations. Districts have been asked to conduct Covid tests of all symptomatic cases coming to public hospitals. “We are now conducting around 60 per cent RTPCR tests and the numbers will increase in coming days. As per the statistics, 92 per cent of patients are in home isolation in other states and only those with comorbidities have been admitted to hospitals. Accordingly, we have advised our elderly and comorbid people to be vigilant and take preventive safety measures,” Dr Mishra said. Health experts said JN.1 may be a mild variant, but it spreads rapidly.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Since hospitalisations are going up in several countries, we can not say that the cases will not go up further. We have to be careful and should not drop guard. It may not lead to a wave and cause disease severity, but we have to remain prepared for any eventualities,” said director of health services Dr Bijay Mohapatra. Meanwhile, the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) has begun the process for genome sequencing of the first five Covid positive samples. The ICMR lab sources said the result is expected by next week. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp