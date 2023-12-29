Home States Odisha

Weighing machines develop snag at mandis, Kalahandi farmers cry foul 

Weighing machine

For representational purposes (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Farmers in Bhawanipatna have expressed resentment and concern alleging defective weighing machines supplied by Junagarh RMC to the local mandi. The issue, detected a week ago, has led to farmers awaiting reimbursement for the excess paddy erroneously measured.

According to information from Chicheguda PACS mandi, 12 weighing machines supplied by RMC, Junagarh had defects, showing less weight. This raised suspicions that larger quantities of paddy were delivered to millers’ godowns without the knowledge of concerned parties. Farmers alleging deception, are now questioning who will compensate them for the additional paddy taken.  

Ashok Meher, a farmer, claimed that besides the standard 5 kg per quintal deduction for converting paddy to FAQ standards, the machines showed an additional 3.50 to 4 kg less. Some farmers cross-checked and identified the errors, but over 10,000 quintals had already been sold by 143 farmers.

Nitesh Thakur, another affected farmer, resented the substantial losses incurred by farmers and reported the matter to the Tehsil office, Supply Department, and DRCS for redressal. A large number of farmers urged for immediate reimbursement for the discrepancies.

Secretary of Chicheguda PACS Basanta Meher mentioned that upon receiving complaints, the weighing machines were cross-checked, and errors were detected. After the RMC was notified, new machines were replaced on December 20, Meher added.

Responding to queries, RMC secretary Abakash Behera acknowledged technical snags in the 12 machines supplied, stating that replacements were made upon receiving complaints. CSO Pabitra Sahu said mandis are under the control of the Cooperative Department. The office of the Deputy Director Cooperative has been asked to inquire and report on the matter.

