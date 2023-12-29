Will end waste crisis in 72 hours if voted to power in Odisha: BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The garbage hill crisis at the temporary transit station in the capital city will be resolved within 72 hours if BJP is voted to power, the party’s state unit president Manmohan Samal claimed on Thursday.

Addressing the BJP Bhubaneswar district unit’s ‘Satyagraha’ agitation near Sainik School on its concluding day, Samal said the waste crisis in the state capital is yet another major failure of the BJD government’s 23-year rule in Odisha. “The trash hill speaks volumes about how smart Bhubaneswar has become under this government. The BJD has ruined the ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign in the state,” Samal rued underlining that people of the state will break this ego of the party (BJD) very soon.

The state BJP president also hit out at the BJD government for not being able to address the garbage issue at the waste handling site and said that the failure is not just shameful but also amounts to social crime. “Though our Satyagraha concluded after 31 days, we will now reach out to people at their doorsteps to sensitise them about the failures of this government,” he said. The BJP launched its Satyagraha over the garbage dumping issue on November 28, after the waste piled up at the TTS near Sainik School grew into a trash hill.

Spokesperson Dillip Mohanty said the party will now take the fight to another level, organising village and ward-level sabhas as part of its public outreach drive. “Despite our month-long protest, the BMC has not done anything significant to address the problem. The civic body is hardly bothered about streamlining the waste dumping and processing. The only thing it is doing now is trying to reduce the height of the garbage hill ahead of the 2024 elections to hide its inefficiency,” Mohanty alleged.

The BMC authorities on the other hand reiterated that they were committed to their promise of addressing the problem within four months.To speed up the processing of legacy waste at the TTS, one more Terex Warrior, capable of processing up to 70 tonnes of waste per hour, has been brought to the site.

