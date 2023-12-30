11 research CoEs to get sustainability grants

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to encourage research in public universities, the state has decided to provide sustainability grants to research centres of excellence (CoEs) set up in institutions under World Bank-supported Odisha Higher Education Programme for Excellence and Equity (OHEPEE).

At present, 11 research centres of excellence are operational at seven government-run universities where research fellows (faculty members) are conducting Odisha-centric applied research in areas of natural sciences, engineering, humanities and social sciences. The universities are Utkal, Sambalpur, Berhampur, North Odisha, Ravenshaw, Gangadhar Meher and Rama Devi.

Of these, while four are researching social science, humanities and literature, the rest are researching on various topics related to science and public health. They were set up in 2019 and 2020 at the cost of Rs 2.5 crore each under the OHEPEE. These centres that operate under the guidance of Odisha State Higher Education Council of Higher Education department, have close to 50 patents now including some at application stage.

Officials said with all the centres doing well in their chosen areas of research, the government has decided to extend sustenance grants under the new Mukhyamantri Research and Innovation Fellowship programme to help them operate smoothly and introduce new elements in research. The state government will provide Rs 35 lakh to the research centres of excellence dealing with science topics and Rs 25 lakh to those researching in language, literature and social science.

“While the research fellows are already being provided research grants by the government, the sustainability grants will help in maintenance of the instruments/equipment in the centres, introducing research internship for students, publication of critical texts, engagement of research associates, among other things,” officials added.

While the vice-chancellors of universities have been asked to submit applications for the sustainability grants, the department of Higher Education has also asked the centres to start research internships for students who are interested in taking up research after their masters degree.The interns will be provided incentives from the sustainability grants. Sambalpur university is the first university to recently invite applications from students for research internship.

Impetus to research

Research COEs to get sustenance grants under new Mukhyamantri Research and Innovation programme

State govt will provide Rs 35 lakh to centres dealing with science topics and Rs 25 lakh to those researching in language, literature and social science

A team of experts has been formed to evaluate applications for grants

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to encourage research in public universities, the state has decided to provide sustainability grants to research centres of excellence (CoEs) set up in institutions under World Bank-supported Odisha Higher Education Programme for Excellence and Equity (OHEPEE). At present, 11 research centres of excellence are operational at seven government-run universities where research fellows (faculty members) are conducting Odisha-centric applied research in areas of natural sciences, engineering, humanities and social sciences. The universities are Utkal, Sambalpur, Berhampur, North Odisha, Ravenshaw, Gangadhar Meher and Rama Devi. Of these, while four are researching social science, humanities and literature, the rest are researching on various topics related to science and public health. They were set up in 2019 and 2020 at the cost of Rs 2.5 crore each under the OHEPEE. These centres that operate under the guidance of Odisha State Higher Education Council of Higher Education department, have close to 50 patents now including some at application stage.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Officials said with all the centres doing well in their chosen areas of research, the government has decided to extend sustenance grants under the new Mukhyamantri Research and Innovation Fellowship programme to help them operate smoothly and introduce new elements in research. The state government will provide Rs 35 lakh to the research centres of excellence dealing with science topics and Rs 25 lakh to those researching in language, literature and social science. “While the research fellows are already being provided research grants by the government, the sustainability grants will help in maintenance of the instruments/equipment in the centres, introducing research internship for students, publication of critical texts, engagement of research associates, among other things,” officials added. While the vice-chancellors of universities have been asked to submit applications for the sustainability grants, the department of Higher Education has also asked the centres to start research internships for students who are interested in taking up research after their masters degree.The interns will be provided incentives from the sustainability grants. Sambalpur university is the first university to recently invite applications from students for research internship. Impetus to research Research COEs to get sustenance grants under new Mukhyamantri Research and Innovation programme State govt will provide Rs 35 lakh to centres dealing with science topics and Rs 25 lakh to those researching in language, literature and social science A team of experts has been formed to evaluate applications for grants Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp