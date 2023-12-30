BJP lists out Pradhan’s contributions to Angul

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Dismissing the charges by 5T chairman VK Pandian that Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has done little for the region, Angul unit of BJP questioned the BJD government about its contribution to the district in the last 24 years.

District BJP president Dileswar Pradhan said it would have been better if the chief minister had spoken. The BJD government has not done anything for Angul and Dhenkanal districts during his tenure, he said. Not just one but also five Central Schools are functioning in Angul district while one proposed school couldn’t take off at Talcher due to land not provided by the state government, he added.

The BJP leader said the Rs 1,600 crore Talcher medical college and hospital, Fertiliser Corporation of India, Rs 12,000 crore Talcher Thermal Power station and others such big installations are contributions of Dharmendra Pradhan. There was huge investment in the state in the petroleum sector during the tenure of Pradhan.”People of Odisha and Angul are well aware of what Pradhan has done in the last 10 years,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJD district president Mahendra Bastia threw his weight behind Pandian. There has been a vast change in the lives of people in Angul district due to the good works of Naveen Patnaik government in last 24 years, he added.

