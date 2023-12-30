CM launches ‘Nabin’ BSKY to Bring 90% population under health cover

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major move before the 2024 elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday expanded the highly successful health assurance scheme Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) to cover nearly 90 per cent of the population in the state.

Billed BSKY Nabin, the card will cover all left-out families in rural areas except regular government employees and income tax payers.The card holders will be provided cashless care in private hospitals for critical ailments.

Launching the third phase of BSKY under which ‘Nabin’ card will be distributed, the chief minister said with this over 1.10 crore families, comprising nearly 90 per cent of the state’s population, will be covered under BSKY. Those eligible under the scheme will be entitled to cashless coverage of Rs 5 lakh per annum (up to Rs 10 lakh for women members of a family), in empanelled private hospitals both inside and outside the state, for identified critical illnesses.

Stating a healthy and happy Odisha (Sustha Odisha, Sukhi Odisha) has been the driving force behind all interventions in health sector of Odisha, the chief minister said the expansion of the scheme will ensure that no family in Odisha is left vulnerable due to lack of financial resources to meet high expenditure on critical illnesses. It will fulfil the promise of universal health coverage for the people.

Naveen said it was his dream to provide universal health coverage to the people of Odisha, where health care is a right, accessible and affordable by all. “BSKY has brought a revolution in providing health assurance to people of the state,” he said.

In the first phase of BSKY, services in public health facilities were made free of cost for all people, irrespective of income or residence. In the second phase, cashless health care was facilitated in private hospitals. Under the scheme, every month over 45 lakh people receive free health care at public facilities in the state, while 1.3 lakh persons receive cashless care in private hospitals. This amounted to Rs 260 crore every month in empanelled private hospitals.In the last five years, BSKY has provided nearly 21 lakh patients with cashless health care of around Rs 4,500 crore, in private hospitals alone.

