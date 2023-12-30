Home States Odisha

CMC to probe parking tender irregularities

The Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation has been directed to look into alleged irregularities in issuing tender for parking spots for Baliyatra.

Published: 30th December 2023 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2023 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Cuttack Municipal Corporation

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Housing and Urban Development department has directed commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to look into alleged irregularities in issuing tender for parking spots for Baliyatra. The department’s move came in reponse to a petition filed in this regard by corporator of ward no 35 J Kameswar Rao. 

“In enclosing herewith a copy of the grievance petition received from J Kameswar Rao regarding irregularity in tender on bike parking during Baliyatra-2023. I am directed to request you to look into the matter and furnish the detailed report on the matter to this department for further necessary action,” read the letter issued by under secretary of the department Dasarathi Mallik on December 19.In the grievance petition, Rao had alleged massive irregularities by CMC in issuing tender for parking places at the Baliyatra ground.

“At a time when crores of taxpayers’ money was spent on Baliyatra-2023 organised jointly by state government, district administration and CMC, massive irregularities were noticed in issue of tender for parking place which was cancelled and floated again after the highest bidder refused to buy the spot following the publication of the irregularities in the tender process in different newspapers,” stated Rao’s petition.

