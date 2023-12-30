Heavy police bandobast in Puri for New Year

By Express News Service

PURI: Anticipating a huge rush of visitors during the New Year, the district administration is putting in place massive security arrangements in Puri town. Puri SP K Vishal Singh on Friday said the entire town including the Shree Jagannath temple has been divided into five divisions and nine sectors. These include the perimeter of the temple, Badadanda, sea beach and other strategic places of tourist gathering.

Arrangements are being made to regulate the vehicular traffic while scores of life guards will be deployed along Puri beach to prevent drowning in sea. Three police outposts will operate at various places along the beach to help visitors. Patrolling will also be intensified along the beach. Police will set up a centre to get feedback from visitors and devotees.

A portion of Badadanda from Simhadwar to Marichikot square will be notified as no vehicle zone. Arrangements will be made for transportation of differently-abled, senior citizens and children to the temple for darshan. An ambulance corridor will be created to shift the sick to hospital.

Singh said from January 1, devotees will pass through the barricaded AC shed corridor, enter the temple through Simhadwar and exit by north gate. Efforts are underway to streamline the arrangements for smooth management of the huge crowd of pilgrims and visitors during the New Year. The SP, however, said the requirement of total police force is being assessed.

Sources said the number of tourists coming to Puri has been steadily increasing since the last few days. A large number of visitors from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and other states are already staying in hotels and guesthouses to celebrate the New Year. Almost all the hotels in Puri are running full.

Girl sustains burns in Srimandir

Puri: A minor girl sustained burn injuries after her clothes caught fire from a diya (lamp) inside Srimandir on Friday. Sources said the girl was part of a family from Hyderabad which had gone to the temple for darshan. They were moving inside the temple premises when the mishap took place. She was rushed to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

Toddler hurt in dog attack outside temple

Puri: A two-year-old boy suffered injuries after being attacked by a stray dog in front of the temple on Friday. Sources said the toddler along with his family from Balugaon was standing within the barricades. Suddenly, a dog attacked him and injured his eye. He has been admitted to hospital.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PURI: Anticipating a huge rush of visitors during the New Year, the district administration is putting in place massive security arrangements in Puri town. Puri SP K Vishal Singh on Friday said the entire town including the Shree Jagannath temple has been divided into five divisions and nine sectors. These include the perimeter of the temple, Badadanda, sea beach and other strategic places of tourist gathering. Arrangements are being made to regulate the vehicular traffic while scores of life guards will be deployed along Puri beach to prevent drowning in sea. Three police outposts will operate at various places along the beach to help visitors. Patrolling will also be intensified along the beach. Police will set up a centre to get feedback from visitors and devotees. A portion of Badadanda from Simhadwar to Marichikot square will be notified as no vehicle zone. Arrangements will be made for transportation of differently-abled, senior citizens and children to the temple for darshan. An ambulance corridor will be created to shift the sick to hospital.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Singh said from January 1, devotees will pass through the barricaded AC shed corridor, enter the temple through Simhadwar and exit by north gate. Efforts are underway to streamline the arrangements for smooth management of the huge crowd of pilgrims and visitors during the New Year. The SP, however, said the requirement of total police force is being assessed. Sources said the number of tourists coming to Puri has been steadily increasing since the last few days. A large number of visitors from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and other states are already staying in hotels and guesthouses to celebrate the New Year. Almost all the hotels in Puri are running full. Girl sustains burns in Srimandir Puri: A minor girl sustained burn injuries after her clothes caught fire from a diya (lamp) inside Srimandir on Friday. Sources said the girl was part of a family from Hyderabad which had gone to the temple for darshan. They were moving inside the temple premises when the mishap took place. She was rushed to the district headquarters hospital for treatment. Toddler hurt in dog attack outside temple Puri: A two-year-old boy suffered injuries after being attacked by a stray dog in front of the temple on Friday. Sources said the toddler along with his family from Balugaon was standing within the barricades. Suddenly, a dog attacked him and injured his eye. He has been admitted to hospital. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp