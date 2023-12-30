Home isolation must for Covid patients: Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid a spurt in new Covid cases, the Odisha government on Friday made home isolation of positive cases mandatory. Districts have been asked to follow the protocol of home isolation and treatment strictly.Issuing a set of guidelines, the Directorate of Public Health asked all chief district medical and public health officers, deans and principals of medical colleges and hospitals and directors of Capital Hospital and Rourkela government hospital to intensify surveillance of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), testing and preparedness for the potential Covid surge.

Districts have been directed to make testing facilities available in every health institution (CHC and above) and conduct tests as per ICMR guidelines. CDMOs have been asked to arrange dedicated and oxygen supported beds for admission of patients and management and ensure there are no unnecessary referrals. The health officials are required to coordinate and collaborate with district administration for intensifying community awareness while emphasising on symptomatic, elderly and vulnerable population so that they adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour.

The Odisha State Medical Corporation Ltd is required to ensure adequate availability of testing kits, reagents, and consumables to deal with the situation and CDMOs have been asked to place their indents well in advance to avoid shortage of kits and disruption in testing. Director of public health Dr Niranjan Mishra said all districts have been alerted and advised to keep a contingency plan ready to deal with any situation. In view of rise in infections, they have been asked to train healthcare providers and laboratory personnel, who are not conversant with such activities.

“CDMOs have been strictly told to give stress on testing with adequate number of RTPCR tests. Any report about the non-availability of testing and treatment facilities in the districts and sub-divisions would not be tolerated. Those who test positive will follow the home isolation protocol strictly,” he said. The state reported five new Covid cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 13. The fresh cases were detected among 500 samples sent for tests during the period. The test positivity rate stood at one per cent.

“All the patients have reported mild symptoms and are in home isolation. We urge people to be cautious and take precautionary measures like wearing masks while going to crowded and less ventilated places,” Dr Mishra added.

Back to battlefield

