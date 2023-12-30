Home States Odisha

Miscreants loot over Rs 14L from coop bank

Published: 30th December 2023 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2023 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Cuttack SP (Rural) Mihir Kumar Panda investigating the crime scene

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Robbers allegedly broke into Banki Central Cooperative Bank Ltd’s Dampada branch on Thursday night and decamped with the locker containing over Rs  14 lakh cash from its strong room. The miscreants entered the bank by breaking open its grill gate after damaging the CCTV camera. They then broke open the strong room, dug up the locker containing Rs 14,19,364 in cash and made away.

Apart from the locker containing the cash, the miscreants also took away the hard disk of the CCTV cameras and damaged assets like computer and monitor before fleeing the spot. The incident came to the notice of the bank staff after they reached the branch at 10 am on Friday morning.  

“When our staff arrived for opening the bank, they found the grill gate half open. On entering, they found the locker containing cash amounting to Rs 14,19,364 missing from the strong room. The doors of the strong room were also broken”, said branch manager Ramesh Chandra Mohapatra, who filed an FIR in connection with the incident at Banki police station.

Senior police officers including Cuttack SP (Rural) Mihir Kumar Panda rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. “The loot from the bank is suspected to have been committed by a professional gang as the miscreants also took away the hard disks and computers and damaged the CCTV cameras,” said a senior police officer.

