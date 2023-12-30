Odisha: 482 PG teachers join higher secondary schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The first batch of 482 post-graduate teachers (PGTs) joined non-government aided higher secondary schools on Friday. Addressing the new teachers at an induction programme, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik advised them to remain updated on the latest academic skills and use IT as a tool to make teaching more interesting. “In-depth knowledge and expertise in different subjects will transform the classroom ecosystem and influence the learning of students in a positive manner,” he said.

Attending the Nijukti Parba of 482 Post Graduate Teachers who joined Non-Government Aided Higher Secondary Schools of #Odisha, CM @Naveen_Odisha called upon the teachers to keep themselves updated on the latest academic skills, and use IT as a tool to make teaching more… pic.twitter.com/gvwnAinEjF — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) December 30, 2023

The chief minister said higher secondary schools have undergone significant transformation in terms of infrastructure and use of IT tools has enhanced learning experience under the 5T initiative. As many as 110 high schools have been upgraded to higher secondary level and have started functioning this year alone.

School & Mass Education Minister Sudam Marndi said almost 50 per cent of the new PGTs are women. This is an indication of the growing status of women and their empowerment in the state, he added. School & Mass Education secretary Aswathi S was present.

