Odisha: Diarrhoea fight runs into troubled waters

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as Rourkela’s fight to fully contain the diarrhoea outbreak is still underway, pollution of Brahmani and its tributary Koel river with unmindful dumping of waste continues unabated. The Sundargarh administration seems to have turned a blind eye to the pollution of river water as city residents relentlessly dump all sorts of waste near the intake wells and ghats.

President of ‘Save Odisha Foundation’ Naveen Gupta said the surroundings of WATCO’s intake well at Baikunth Ghat of Koel river near Koelnagar is strewn with massive amount of garbage. The dumped garbage comprised puja materials and plastics along with non-biodegradable waste.

Gupta further said those managing the intake well complain about people dumping waste in the river with impunity. If prevented, the locals even bully the staff. The rotting garbage pollute the water while residual and plastic waste choke the pumping process.

“At many places in Koelnagar and adjacent Jhirpani, domestic waste is directly released into Koel river. The district administration and the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) do not bother to keep Koel and Brahmani rivers clean and pollution free,” alleged Gupta.

Incidentally, the same problem grips around a dozen of ghats along the two rivers. A priest of Vedvyas temple said despite the presence of a well-equipped crematorium at Vedvyas, many human corpses are being cremated on Brahmani river bank. He claimed the accumulated waste is never removed.

Sources said there has been no recent studies to indicate pollution level of Brahmani and Koel rivers which cater to the drinking water needs of areas under RMC and the captive township of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).

Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) regional officer Anup Mallick claimed the pollution parameters of both the rivers are under control. “After operation of the 40 MLD sewerage treatment plant (STP) at Balughat, a major concern was addressed. Another upcoming STP near Sector-14 would further help in controlling river pollution,” he said.

Mallick further said immersion of puja materials in water bodies is a religious belief and ways should be explored to create separate tanks like artificial ponds for idol immersion and recycle the waste.

