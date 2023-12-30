Odisha govt to spend Rs 17 crore on restoration of Kanjia lake in Nandankanan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will spend Rs 17 crore to restore Kanjia lake and develop its surroundings to conserve the water body’s ecosystem and prevent flooding in Nandankanan zoo and botanical garden during heavy rainfall.

Addressing the 64th foundation day of Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) here, Forest and Environment Minister Pradeep Kumar Amat said the lake revival project will be taken up soon. Under the revival plan, an outlet to drain excess water from Kanjia lake to Budhi Nala will be constructed for which talks are in progress with Water Resources department.

The lake spread over 64 hectare of land does not have any outlet at present and this poses threat to not only its rich biodiversity but also to the surroundings as it often leads to flood-like situation during excess rainfall.

A series of activities were taken up by the state government as part of the zoo’s foundation day. As part of the celebration, a wallaby enclosure was inaugurated. This apart, cassowaries and ostriches were released into the renovated large naturalistic enclosures.

A hydrophyte garden with a captivating hydrophyte gallery was also inaugurated to showcase around 225 hydrophyte species including 44 water lilies and lotus types. Several of the species mirror the rich biodiversity of Kanjia lake, home to over 40 hydrophyte varieties, zoo authorities said.

Bambusetum, a garden housing a collection of bamboo plants, was inaugurated at the zoo’s botanical garden. Established on 4.4 acre area, the garden exhibits 75 bamboo species, the largest-of-its-kind in Odisha.A dedicated website for State Botanical Garden (www.statebotanicalgardenodisha.org) and the Nandankanan Integrated Monitoring System (NIMS) app were launched.

Besides, the zoo authorities named three tiger and three lion cubs along with elephant calves on the basis of online poll during the event. Zoo authorities also facilitated staff and conservationists on the occasion. Prof Sudarsan Maharana was felicitated with the ‘Lifetime commitment award for gharial conservation’ in recognition to his outstanding contribution on gharial conservation in the state.

Amat, in presence of forest secretary Satyabrata Sahu, PCCF (Wildlife) Susanta Nanda, NZP director Manoj V Nair and deputy director Sanath Kumar N, flagged off 16 customised multi-utility vehicles to be used for patrolling as well as for rapid response in Similipal Tiger Reserve.

