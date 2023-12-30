Odisha man killed over unpaid loan of Rs 10,000, accused nabbed

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Police on Friday arrested a youth hours after he allegedly murdered a 33-year-old man near a liquor shop at Pattapur village in Ganjam district. The accused, 21-year-old Prashant Swain, reportedly killed Surya Sahu with an iron rod over a loan of Rs 10,000. Additional SP (ASP) Ajay Mishra said Surya’s body was found near a liquor shop in the village early in the morning. His brother Nityananda Sahu lodged a complaint with police alleging that Surya was murdered.

Nityananda told police that his brother left for the local bus stand on Thursday night. When he did not return home, family members launched a search but failed to trace him. On Friday morning, they were informed that Surya was lying dead near the liquor shop. Since injury marks were visible on Surya’s body, Nityananda claimed his brother was murdered.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy. Basing on Nityananda’s complaint, a case was registered. The ASP said during investigation, police came to know that Surya and Prashant were seen quarrelling the previous night. Prashant was immediately taken into custody and during interrogation, he confessed to his crime.

The accused youth told police that Surya had taken Rs 10,000 loan from him but was not returning the money. On Thursday night, a quarrel broke out between the duo over the loan amount. Surya reportedly hurled abuses at Prashant and refused to pay the money back. In a fit of rage, the accused assaulted Surya with an iron rod.

Soon after, Prashant fled the spot leaving Surya in a pool of blood. Due to darkness of the night, locals could not notice Surya lying on the ground bleeding. In the morning, some passersby found him dead and raised an alarm.ASP Mishra said Prashant was produced in court on Friday evening and further investigation is underway.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BERHAMPUR: Police on Friday arrested a youth hours after he allegedly murdered a 33-year-old man near a liquor shop at Pattapur village in Ganjam district. The accused, 21-year-old Prashant Swain, reportedly killed Surya Sahu with an iron rod over a loan of Rs 10,000. Additional SP (ASP) Ajay Mishra said Surya’s body was found near a liquor shop in the village early in the morning. His brother Nityananda Sahu lodged a complaint with police alleging that Surya was murdered. Nityananda told police that his brother left for the local bus stand on Thursday night. When he did not return home, family members launched a search but failed to trace him. On Friday morning, they were informed that Surya was lying dead near the liquor shop. Since injury marks were visible on Surya’s body, Nityananda claimed his brother was murdered. On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy. Basing on Nityananda’s complaint, a case was registered. The ASP said during investigation, police came to know that Surya and Prashant were seen quarrelling the previous night. Prashant was immediately taken into custody and during interrogation, he confessed to his crime.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The accused youth told police that Surya had taken Rs 10,000 loan from him but was not returning the money. On Thursday night, a quarrel broke out between the duo over the loan amount. Surya reportedly hurled abuses at Prashant and refused to pay the money back. In a fit of rage, the accused assaulted Surya with an iron rod. Soon after, Prashant fled the spot leaving Surya in a pool of blood. Due to darkness of the night, locals could not notice Surya lying on the ground bleeding. In the morning, some passersby found him dead and raised an alarm.ASP Mishra said Prashant was produced in court on Friday evening and further investigation is underway. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp