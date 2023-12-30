Odisha chief secretary Jena gets six months extension

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Putting to rest speculations about a new chief secretary taking the seat in the crucial election year, the Odisha government on Friday gave six months extension to the incumbent PK Jena.The General Administration and Public Grievances department issued a notification stating the service period of Jena has been extended for six months from January 1 to June 30, 2024.

Jena was scheduled to retire from service on December 31. The department of Personnel and Training under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions had approved the extension proposal of Jena as the chief secretary on December 28. A 1989-batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre, Jena had taken charge as the chief secretary on March 1, 2023. He had succeeded Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, whose tenure had come to an end with retirement after two successive extensions of six months each.

Jena had earlier served in many senior positions of the government including development commissioner, additional chief secretary, secretary in the Planning and Convergence department with additional charge of agriculture production commissioner, special relief commissioner and managing director of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA).Besides, he had served as chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration.

