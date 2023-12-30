Preparations on in full swing for Lok Mahotsav

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Preparations are underway in full swing for the Sambalpur Lok Mahotsav-2024 which is scheduled to be held from January 4 to 6.This year, over 400 artistes will participate in the three-day folk festival. Coordinator of the organising committee Bhola Shankar Mahatam said nine cultural teams from as many blocks of the district will be given the opportunity to perform during the festival.

Auditions are being held at sub-division level to select the teams from each block. At least six teams from Sambalpur city will also perform during the event.“We are also inviting six state cultural teams, six national groups and one international troupe to perform this year,” he said.

The Sambalpur Lok Mahotsav was started in 1997 with an aim to revive the dying forms of art. The state government provides funds for the festival. Mahatam said, “A national status to the festival would open avenues for additional support from the union government. It would also contribute to the revival of endangered art forms of the state and help in boosting tourism.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SAMBALPUR: Preparations are underway in full swing for the Sambalpur Lok Mahotsav-2024 which is scheduled to be held from January 4 to 6.This year, over 400 artistes will participate in the three-day folk festival. Coordinator of the organising committee Bhola Shankar Mahatam said nine cultural teams from as many blocks of the district will be given the opportunity to perform during the festival. Auditions are being held at sub-division level to select the teams from each block. At least six teams from Sambalpur city will also perform during the event.“We are also inviting six state cultural teams, six national groups and one international troupe to perform this year,” he said. The Sambalpur Lok Mahotsav was started in 1997 with an aim to revive the dying forms of art. The state government provides funds for the festival. Mahatam said, “A national status to the festival would open avenues for additional support from the union government. It would also contribute to the revival of endangered art forms of the state and help in boosting tourism.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp