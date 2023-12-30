Home States Odisha

Students can learn a lot from state museum: Odisha CM

Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the 90th foundation day celebration of Odisha State Museum virtually and said all high school students of the state should be familiar with the museum.

Published: 30th December 2023 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2023 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the 90th foundation day celebration of Odisha State Museum virtually and said all high school students of the state should be familiar with the museum where they can learn a lot about Odisha’s glorious past. 

Commissioner-cum-secretary of Odia Language, Literature and Culture Sujata Karthikeyan said the state museum will be brought under the 5T initiative of state government. Under the initiative, the museum will be further developed with new attractions and facilities to attract youngsters, she added. Lauding the various exhibits on display at the museum, eminent museologist Jyotindra Jain said museums are vital for a nation. “The materials available in the Odisha State Museum are extensive and praiseworthy, “ he said.

On the occasion, a musical fountain, audio-visual exhibition on ‘Usha Abhilasha’, an 18th century illustrated manuscript written by Sisushakara Das, and a selfie zone were inaugurated on the museum premises. Besides, three wheels of Holy Trinity’s chariots Nandighosha, Taladhwaja and Darpadalana installed in the museum, were opened for public viewing.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha State Museum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp