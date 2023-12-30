Students can learn a lot from state museum: Odisha CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated the 90th foundation day celebration of Odisha State Museum virtually and said all high school students of the state should be familiar with the museum where they can learn a lot about Odisha’s glorious past.

Commissioner-cum-secretary of Odia Language, Literature and Culture Sujata Karthikeyan said the state museum will be brought under the 5T initiative of state government. Under the initiative, the museum will be further developed with new attractions and facilities to attract youngsters, she added. Lauding the various exhibits on display at the museum, eminent museologist Jyotindra Jain said museums are vital for a nation. “The materials available in the Odisha State Museum are extensive and praiseworthy, “ he said.

On the occasion, a musical fountain, audio-visual exhibition on ‘Usha Abhilasha’, an 18th century illustrated manuscript written by Sisushakara Das, and a selfie zone were inaugurated on the museum premises. Besides, three wheels of Holy Trinity’s chariots Nandighosha, Taladhwaja and Darpadalana installed in the museum, were opened for public viewing.

