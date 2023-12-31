BJD functionaries meet CM, asked to fight 2024 elections unitedly

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Addressing the escalating factionalism within the ruling BJD in Sundargarh district, the party leadership, on Friday, emphasised on the need for a united front in the upcoming parliamentary and Assembly elections in 2024.

Approximately 1,000 senior BJD members and heads of various apolitical outfits from all seven Assembly constituencies under the Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) visited Bhubaneswar on Friday under the leadership of Sundargarh observer and minister Priti Ranjan Ghadei and met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman V K Pandian. Both the leaders urged the attendees to set aside personal differences, work cohesively, and ensure a resounding victory for the BJD in the Sundargarh LS and all seven Assembly seats.

Labour & ESI Minister and Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak who was also present at the meeting expressed gratitude to the CM and Pandian for their significant contribution to Sundargarh district’s development.

The 5T chairman was invited to visit five Assembly constituencies and attend public meetings on January 3 and 4, 2024, with the remaining Rourkela and RN Pali Assembly segments to be covered in the next phase, sources said. BJD insiders revealed that unlike the 2019 elections, where intra-party conflicts adversely affected the BJD, this time the leadership sent a clear message to prioritise the party’s interests. Those failing to align with this directive may face consequences.

Pandian is learnt to have highlighted the need to capitalise on the favourable political environment and questioned why, despite extensive efforts, the BJD secured only two of the seven Assembly seats in 2014 and 2019. The 2019 defeat was attributed to factionalism in Talsara, Bonai, Rajgangpur, Birmitrapur, and Sundargarh Assembly segments.

Party sources said, while candidates are finalised for Rourkela, RN Pali, Rajgangpur, Sundargarh, and Talsara Assembly seats for the 2024 elections, the party is yet to reach a consensus on the candidate for the Bonai and Birmitrapur Assembly seats. The candidature of Hockey India president and former BJD MP Dilip Tirkey is nearly confirmed for the Sundargarh LS seat, a constituency the BJD has never won.

Among the BJD leaders present at the meeting were state vice-president Mangla Kisan, state general secretary Jogesh Singh, RN Pali MLA, Rourkela unit president Halu Mundari, Sundargarh unit president Binay Toppo, Sundargarh Zilla Parishad president Kunti Pradhan, and former Bonai MLA Bhimsen Chaudhary.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ROURKELA: Addressing the escalating factionalism within the ruling BJD in Sundargarh district, the party leadership, on Friday, emphasised on the need for a united front in the upcoming parliamentary and Assembly elections in 2024. Approximately 1,000 senior BJD members and heads of various apolitical outfits from all seven Assembly constituencies under the Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) visited Bhubaneswar on Friday under the leadership of Sundargarh observer and minister Priti Ranjan Ghadei and met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman V K Pandian. Both the leaders urged the attendees to set aside personal differences, work cohesively, and ensure a resounding victory for the BJD in the Sundargarh LS and all seven Assembly seats. Labour & ESI Minister and Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak who was also present at the meeting expressed gratitude to the CM and Pandian for their significant contribution to Sundargarh district’s development.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The 5T chairman was invited to visit five Assembly constituencies and attend public meetings on January 3 and 4, 2024, with the remaining Rourkela and RN Pali Assembly segments to be covered in the next phase, sources said. BJD insiders revealed that unlike the 2019 elections, where intra-party conflicts adversely affected the BJD, this time the leadership sent a clear message to prioritise the party’s interests. Those failing to align with this directive may face consequences. Pandian is learnt to have highlighted the need to capitalise on the favourable political environment and questioned why, despite extensive efforts, the BJD secured only two of the seven Assembly seats in 2014 and 2019. The 2019 defeat was attributed to factionalism in Talsara, Bonai, Rajgangpur, Birmitrapur, and Sundargarh Assembly segments. Party sources said, while candidates are finalised for Rourkela, RN Pali, Rajgangpur, Sundargarh, and Talsara Assembly seats for the 2024 elections, the party is yet to reach a consensus on the candidate for the Bonai and Birmitrapur Assembly seats. The candidature of Hockey India president and former BJD MP Dilip Tirkey is nearly confirmed for the Sundargarh LS seat, a constituency the BJD has never won. Among the BJD leaders present at the meeting were state vice-president Mangla Kisan, state general secretary Jogesh Singh, RN Pali MLA, Rourkela unit president Halu Mundari, Sundargarh unit president Binay Toppo, Sundargarh Zilla Parishad president Kunti Pradhan, and former Bonai MLA Bhimsen Chaudhary. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp