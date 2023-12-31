ICHR to conduct research on martyrs of Kudopali

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Department of Education of Government of India will conduct research on the history of Kudopali through the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) in the ensuing New Year. This was declared by Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan at the Sradhanjali Sabha held in the memory of Veer Chhabila Sai and 57 martyrs by the Veer Chhabila Sai Memorial Committee at Kudopali within Sambalpur Municipal Corporation limits on Saturday.

Expressing gratitude to the local youths for commemorating the 166th Balidan Diwas of Veer Chhabila Sai, Pradhan emphasised the existence of many untold stories from Odisha’s independence struggle. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to discover these unsung heroes aligns with the National Education Policy’s goal of bringing unrecognised fighters to the national forefront,” Pradhan said. Highlighting the enduring legacy of Veer Chhabila Sai, Pradhan stated that the people of Kudopali still chant his panegyric, marking it as an identity of the glory of Kudopali and its people.

The research, in collaboration with ICHR, aims to explore this phenomenon, and a book detailing the findings will be published soon, Pradhan said, assuring that the sacrifices of Chhabila Sai and his associates would not be forgotten.

Reflecting on the unparalleled sacrifices of freedom fighters like Udanta Sai, Dhruba Sai, Ujjwal Sai, Kolabira zamindars, Karunakar Singh, and others, Pradhan traced the history of organised armed struggle for Independence in Odisha, predating the events of 1857. He urged the audience to take a resolution to make India a developed country by 2047.Pradhan actively participated in the padayatra organised in memory of the martyrs at Kudopali Ghat along with the Governor of Chhattisgarh, Biswabhusan Harichandan.

Harichandan emphasised the bravery of the Odia community, citing the Paika rebellion as a vivid example. He underscored the need for nationalism to build the country, paying homage to the sacrifices of Veer Surendra Sai and Chhabila Sai. On December 30, 1857, Chhabila Sai and 53 comrades were martyred while fighting the British, with 11 persons arrested. Of the 11, five were hanged by the British government.

