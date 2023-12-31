Mahaprayan service resumes at SCB MCH after two years

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After lying defunct for around two years, the state government’s Mahaprayan service for carrying bodies from hospitals to residence of the deceased free of cost, resumed at SCB Medical College and Hospital.Unavailability of the service had been causing problems for the poor who were often exploited while hiring hearse for carrying their kin’s bodies.

As per reports, after launch of Mahaprayan scheme in 2016, two vehicles were allotted to SCB MCH. However, after running for more than 3.5 lakh km, as both the vehicles often developed snags, the hospital authorities brought the matter to notice of the district administration in 2021. The officials of Regional Transport Office inspected the vehicles and declared them unfit.

Both the vehicles were then auctioned as per norms. The General Administration department(GA) sanctioned `49 lakh from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for purchase of four vehicles - two for SCB MCH and as many for Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC).

But, the district administration which decided to buy Bolero Neo Plus vehicles, could not do so owing to funds deficit. The two Mahaprayan vehicles have started providing service from Saturday. The district Red Cross Society which is managing the service has also set up a help desk near the Blood Bank.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CUTTACK: After lying defunct for around two years, the state government’s Mahaprayan service for carrying bodies from hospitals to residence of the deceased free of cost, resumed at SCB Medical College and Hospital.Unavailability of the service had been causing problems for the poor who were often exploited while hiring hearse for carrying their kin’s bodies. As per reports, after launch of Mahaprayan scheme in 2016, two vehicles were allotted to SCB MCH. However, after running for more than 3.5 lakh km, as both the vehicles often developed snags, the hospital authorities brought the matter to notice of the district administration in 2021. The officials of Regional Transport Office inspected the vehicles and declared them unfit. Both the vehicles were then auctioned as per norms. The General Administration department(GA) sanctioned `49 lakh from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for purchase of four vehicles - two for SCB MCH and as many for Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); But, the district administration which decided to buy Bolero Neo Plus vehicles, could not do so owing to funds deficit. The two Mahaprayan vehicles have started providing service from Saturday. The district Red Cross Society which is managing the service has also set up a help desk near the Blood Bank. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp