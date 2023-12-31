Mask up, avoid crowds, get tested if feeling unwell: Odisha govt

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after issuing action points for testing and treatment following a recent uptick in Covid cases, the Odisha government on Saturday appealed people to mask up while going out during winter and avoid crowded places to prevent respiratory infections.

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra emphasised the need for immediate and proactive measures in view of rise in cases. As upper respiratory tract infections including Covid cases rise during winter season, he said, it is important to be mindful of others.

“People should stay at home if unwell and wear face masks in crowded places. We usually see more respiratory illnesses like common cold, seasonal flu, swine flu and respiratory syncytial virus infection during the season. Since Covid cases are on rise, those who are vulnerable must initiate precautions,” he told mediapersons.

Health authorities said districts have been put on alert and asked to remain ready with oxygen beds and medical supplies as there are chances of further rise in cases following emergence of new sub-variant JN.1, which has an increased transmissibility rate due to its ability to evade immunity and prolong the infection period.

The Directorate of Public Health has outlined specific measures, urging an increase in surveillance and provisioning of testing facilities in all health facilities upto CHC level. Strict adherence to home isolation protocols has been mandated for individuals testing positive.

Meanwhile, the state reported one new Covid case in last 24 hours taking the tally to 15 so far this month. The fresh case was detected among 310 samples tested during the period. Two people have recovered so far and the remaining 13 are under treatment in home isolation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: A day after issuing action points for testing and treatment following a recent uptick in Covid cases, the Odisha government on Saturday appealed people to mask up while going out during winter and avoid crowded places to prevent respiratory infections. Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra emphasised the need for immediate and proactive measures in view of rise in cases. As upper respiratory tract infections including Covid cases rise during winter season, he said, it is important to be mindful of others. “People should stay at home if unwell and wear face masks in crowded places. We usually see more respiratory illnesses like common cold, seasonal flu, swine flu and respiratory syncytial virus infection during the season. Since Covid cases are on rise, those who are vulnerable must initiate precautions,” he told mediapersons.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Health authorities said districts have been put on alert and asked to remain ready with oxygen beds and medical supplies as there are chances of further rise in cases following emergence of new sub-variant JN.1, which has an increased transmissibility rate due to its ability to evade immunity and prolong the infection period. The Directorate of Public Health has outlined specific measures, urging an increase in surveillance and provisioning of testing facilities in all health facilities upto CHC level. Strict adherence to home isolation protocols has been mandated for individuals testing positive. Meanwhile, the state reported one new Covid case in last 24 hours taking the tally to 15 so far this month. The fresh case was detected among 310 samples tested during the period. Two people have recovered so far and the remaining 13 are under treatment in home isolation. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp