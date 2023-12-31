Naveen Patnaik appoints four BJD leaders as observers for different constituencies ahead of LS elections

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik has appointed four BJD leaders as party observers for different parliamentary constituencies and districts.

Rajya Sabha member Manas Ranjan Mangaraj has been appointed the party’s observer for the Sambalpur parliamentary constituency, and Soubhagya Nayak has been made the observer of the Sambalpur and Rengali Assembly segments. Similarly, Goutam Budha Das and Amaresh Jena have been appointed as observers of the Deogarh and Boudh districts, respectively.

Mangaraj’s appointment assumes significance as it is speculated that Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan may contest the Lok Sabha elections from Sambalpur. “BJD president Naveen Patnaik has appointed the observers for 2 districts, one parliamentary and two assembly constituencies with immediate effect”, organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik has appointed four BJD leaders as party observers for different parliamentary constituencies and districts. Rajya Sabha member Manas Ranjan Mangaraj has been appointed the party’s observer for the Sambalpur parliamentary constituency, and Soubhagya Nayak has been made the observer of the Sambalpur and Rengali Assembly segments. Similarly, Goutam Budha Das and Amaresh Jena have been appointed as observers of the Deogarh and Boudh districts, respectively. Mangaraj’s appointment assumes significance as it is speculated that Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan may contest the Lok Sabha elections from Sambalpur. “BJD president Naveen Patnaik has appointed the observers for 2 districts, one parliamentary and two assembly constituencies with immediate effect”, organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp