Naveen to kickstart New Year with mega roadshow in Odisha capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is all set to usher in 2024 with a mega roadshow in the capital on Monday. It will mark the foundation stone laying for the phase-1 Bhubaneswar metro rail project at Trisulia. The roadshow will start from Airport Square and culminate at Trisulia routing through Jayadev Vihar and Nandankanan.

As per the schedule, Naveen will greet and interact with people at Capital Hospital Square, 120 Infantry Battalion, Jayadev Vihar Square, Xavier Square, Rail Sadan, District Centre, Indian Oil Square, Patia, KIIT Square, Nandan Vihar and Raghunathpur, Nandankanan Zoological Park Square, Barang Square and Phulapokhari.

He will pay floral tribute to the statue of former chief minister Biju Patnaik at Airport Square and unveil a life-size statue at Nandankanan Zoological Park Square. After public interactions at Barang and Phulapokhari, he will proceed towards Trisulia to lay the foundation stone for the much-awaited metro rail and address the gathering.

Ahead of the 2024 elections, the project will deliver political capital to the BJD government which had incorporated metro rail in its election manifesto in 2019 at the very last moment. The state government has roped in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the Rs 6,255 crore project. Billed as the single largest investment made in any infrastructure project in the history of Odisha, the 26-km metro rail project is expected to be ready in the next four years.

In phase I, the project will connect Biju Patnaik International Airport with Trisulia Square. It will have 20 stations. Plans are afoot to connect the Cuttack phase by constructing a new bridge over Mahanadi. The CM had announced the project on April 1 this year.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Naveen’s roadshow. Police have been asked to remain extremely vigilant. Organisers have been advised against using firecrackers in the presence of VIPs at the venue from the security point of view.

