Odisha: 175 arrests, 22 trawler seizures panic fishermen

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A staggering 175 marine fishermen have been arrested, and approximately 22 fishing vessels seized since November 1 on charges of illegal fishing within the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, the world’s largest sea turtle rookery. This has triggered panic among the marine fishing community.

Due to the large-scale arrests by the Forest department, many fishermen have been compelled to anchor their boats in fishing harbours and jetties, disrupting the winter fishing season in the coastal districts of Kendrapara and its surroundings.

Ranjan Mandal, the owner of a trawler, expressed the challenges faced by fishermen, adding that forest officials arrested 10 crew members and seized their fishing trawlers with 20 quintal of fish. President of Odisha Masyajibi Forum, Narayan Haldar expressed resentment over the precarious situation faced by fishing vessel owners and crew members due to the ongoing arrests and vessel seizures.

The plight of around 30,000 marine fishermen in the district and neighbouring areas worsened after authorities imposed a seven-month fishing ban, lasting from November 1 to May 31, within the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary. The ban aims to protect Olive Ridley sea turtles, explained secretary of Odisha Traditional Fish Workers’ Union Prasanna Behera.

Ajaya Mandal from Kharinashi village said, they depend on the sea for daily earnings. The Mahanadi river mouth near the port town Paradip remained turbulent making navigation difficult even for the seasoned fishermen for which they use the sea route within the marine sanctuary to return from the sea . “We never fish in sanctuary areas . But forest officials should provide a way in the sea for us to venture into the sea and return,” he added.

Forest range officer of Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary Pradosh Maharana clarified that fishermen are directed not to fish within 20 km of the sanctuary. “Forest guards have been deployed to arrest the fishermen who enter the marine sanctuary areas. Fishermen have the right to fish in other areas of the sea but not in restricted areas,” he stated.

