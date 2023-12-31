Odisha: Father-son duo held for setting girl on fire

Home States Odisha

Father-son duo arrested in Rourkela for setting an 18-year-old girl on fire after a dispute over marriage.

Published: 31st December 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2023 11:12 AM

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Bisra police, on Saturday arrested a father-son duo for allegedly setting an 18-year-old girl on fire in Pitalgaon village on December 18. Both the accused were forwarded to court on Saturday. According to sources, the girl of Bhojpur village under Hathibari police station area was reportedly in love with her distant relative Suknath Singh (27) of Pitalgaon for the past two years. However, the relationship turned sour when the girl started insisting on marriage with Suknath.

On December 18, she took a bus to Pitalgaon and reached Suknath’s house where they had a fierce quarrel. Peeved, Suknath with help of his father Raghu Singh, allegedly set the girl on fire. When the girl received critical burn injuries, the accused father-son hurriedly dropped the girl back at her house at Bhojpur. She died later at a hospital, police further said. Bisra police informed that Suknath and his father poured petrol on the victim and set her on fire, adding the critically burnt victim died during treatment at the JP Hospital on December 27 late in the night. Based on the complaint of the victim’s father, the accused duo was arrested and forwarded to court, police stated.

